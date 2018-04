The Bucs are going full-on pirate for Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, and it’s pretty hilarious.

In the spirit of the pirate theme, the team announced it will be using a parrot to announce its fourth-round pick on the final day of the big event.

It's true: The NFL has announced that a parrot will deliver the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' selection to a pick announcer at the pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium on Day 3 of the NFL draft. — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) April 23, 2018

The parrot’s name is Zsa Zsa, apparently.

Now that the bird’s out of the cage, here’s a photo of Zsa Zsa, a Catalina Macaw parrot, who will announce our fourth-round pick.#GoBucs☠️ pic.twitter.com/zozmsxc7X0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 23, 2018

Hopefully Zsa Zsa is up for the challenge. Let me address the elephant in the room and confirm that, yes, this is the most Bucs-esque thing ever.