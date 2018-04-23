Drew Doughty Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The National Hockey League announced today the list of nominees for the 2017-18 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and Drew Doughty of the LA Kings was nominated. The trophy is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL clubs. The winner will be selected by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of the winner’s choice and the two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

The three finalists for the 2017-18 King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced on Monday, April 30, and the winner will be revealed on Wednesday, June 20, during the 2018 NHL Awards™ presented by Hulu at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy:

– Investment of time and resources

– Commitment to a particular cause or community

– Creativity of programming

– Use of influence; engagement of others

– Measurement of impact

The NHL Foundation Player Award is being discontinued, and the associated NHL Foundation charitable donation will be provided through the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. From the NHL Foundation Player Award’s inception in 1998 through 2017, the National Hockey League and NHL Foundation have donated $500,000 to charities selected by the award’s recipients.

The 2017-18 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Boston Bruins: Zdeno Chara

Buffalo Sabres: Zach Bogosian

Calgary Flames: Travis Hamonic

Carolina Hurricanes: Justin Faulk

Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith

Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sergei Bobrovsky

Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin

Detroit Red Wings: Justin Abdelkader

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Mike Matheson

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty

Minnesota Wild: Jason Zucker

Montreal Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher

Nashville Predators: P.K. Subban

New Jersey Devils: Cory Schneider

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist

Ottawa Senators: Mark Borowiecki

Philadelphia Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere

Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Murray

San Jose Sharks: Chris Tierney

St. Louis Blues: Alex Pietrangelo

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan Callahan

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Martin

Vancouver Canucks: Daniel Sedin & Henrik Sedin

Vegas Golden Knights: Deryk Engelland

Washington Capitals: Brooks Orpik

Winnipeg Jets: Matt Hendricks

History

The trophy was presented in 1988 by the National Hockey League Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the NHL for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Announcement Schedule

The three finalists for NHL Trophies are being announced by NBC Sports in the United States and Sportsnet/TVA Sports in Canada during pregame programming for the Stanley Cup Playoffs through Monday, April 30. The series of announcements continues on Tuesday, April 24, when the three finalists for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award will be unveiled.