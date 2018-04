49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spent nearly 3 1/2 seasons learning from one of the best to ever play the game.

As such, Jimmy G has picked up on a lot of Tom Brady’s mannerisms and gestures that he displays on the field, as we learned from this video which compares the two of them side by side.

Garoppolo reacted to the comparison video, calling it “creepy.”

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo caught the video showing how closely his mannerisms echo those of Tom Brady. He called it "creepy." "Obviously I've picked up some stuff from him," Garoppolo said. "But I saw it, and it's a little weird." — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) April 23, 2018

Jimmy G is right — there are far too many similarities between the two.