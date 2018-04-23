Giannis Antetokounmpo is forever welcomed at this taco stand

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the most dominant players in the league, and that’s earned him the right to eat at one particular taco stand in Milwaukee whenever he chooses.

Mazorca posted a photo on Instagram Monday which shows a custom table specifically reserved for him, with his number and all.

“Immediate caption” was the caption that went along with the photo.

Antetokounmpo must like tacos, as he recently ate at BelAir Cantina (also in Milwaukee), apparently.

We were honored @Giannis_An34 came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away. We welcome him back Thursday after another @Bucks win and will hold open a table. And to turn this into a positive for everyone, we are pledging that if the @Bucks — BelAir Cantina (@BelAirCantina) April 23, 2018

Becoming a superstar in your local market comes with some perks.