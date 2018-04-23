JR Smith calls Lance Stephenson a clown on Instagram

Now that the Cavs-Pacers series is tied at 2-2 and appears destined to go seven games, the trash talk can really heat up.

And with confident, braggadocious players on both teams, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Lance Stephenson started it off after Game 3, and now that the Cavs won the pivotal Game 4 on the road, it was JR Smith’s turn to chirp. He called Stephenson a “straight clown” in a reply to an Instagram post.

Oh this game aint over yet let’s go pic.twitter.com/Pv3vtUGFne — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) April 23, 2018

Smith and Stephenson are like oil and water, so this should get interesting.