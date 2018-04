Bryce Harper was on a tear to start this season, but Mike Trout has recently caught fire as well, and he actually took the home run lead with a blast to right-center on Sunday.

Check out what Trout did to this Cody Gearrin fastball that got too much of the plate.

Mike Trout hits his MLB leading 9th home run of the season.pic.twitter.com/VrmbYS6ebL — Juiced MLB (@JuicedMLB) April 22, 2018

It was his league-leading ninth of the season.