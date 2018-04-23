Off-Season Targets: Jhonas Enroth

This past weekend, we got some clarity when it came to the Edmonton Oilers’ hunt for a backup goaltender. The club, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, is the front runner to sign KHL veteran Mikko Koskinen to a contract. We touched on that yesterday here.

Nothing is official yet, so we’ll keep churning along in our series with a look at a different KHL goaltender. This one, unlike Koskinen, is a veteran of the NHL. Jhonas Enroth made his mark with the Buffalo Sabres as Ryan Miller’s backup for years, but also had stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto and the AHL before heading back to Europe this past summer.

Could he return to North America for another shot after a strong season with Minsk Dynamo?

Why Is He Out There?:

Enroth is finishing up a one-year contract with the KHL’s Minsk Dynamo, where he started 52 games this past season. He won’t get that kind of workload in the NHL, but it might be appealing to return to the top league in the world after spending most of his career there.

Enroth struggled mightily last time he was seen in the NHL, but after a strong KHL season he likely draws interest as a backup, a role he played extremely well in the NHL for a long time. Entering his age 30 season, this could be Enroth’s last real chance to get back to North America.

What Does He Do Well?:

Prior to a disastrous six game stint during the 2016-17 season in Toronto, Enroth was a reliable backup goaltender who could play 25-30 games a season and give a team a steady option behind their workhorse. That has a lot of value in the NHL.

Enroth is coming off of a season in the KHL where he played in 52 games, going 19-27-5. The record isn’t good, but the team was poor. Enroth, however, had strong individual numbers. He posted a .923 SV% and a 2.06 GAA, making his record a real mystery.

Enroth’s 2016-17 season was split between three teams in two leagues, starting the year with the Leafs. He went 0-3-1 in six appearances, posting a brutal .872 SV% with a 3.94 GAA. He was waived, and eventually assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, where he played three games (2-1-0, .904 SV%). He was set to return to Europe, but instead was traded to Anaheim, who assigned him to AHL San Diego.

With the Gulls, Enroth was tremendous. He went 14-4-0 in 18 games, posting a sparkling .936 SV% with a 1.73 GAA. It’s surprising he didn’t get a contract based on those numbers.

His best NHL season? 2015-16 with the LA Kings, where he posted a .922 SV% in 16 total games (7-5-1).

Enroth has shown an ability to play at the NHL-level before, playing 50 games in 2014-15 split between Buffalo and Dallas, who acquired him at the trade deadline. He’s play at least 25 games three times before in his career, and was on pace for a fourth during the lockout-shortened 2013 season.

His career NHL save percentage is pretty respectable as well, clocking in at .909 in 153 career games, many spent on a poor Buffalo team.

Where Will He Play/Where Should He Play?:

Jhonas Enroth was once touted as the goalie of the future for the Buffalo Sabres. That never came to fruition, and I think it is safe to say that Enroth is not going to be a starter in the NHL barring injury. He’s a backup, and if he comes to North America again that is the role he should play.

If the Oilers signed him, it is likely the role he would play. That makes him a good fit for the club. The other possibility? He’s beaten out in training camp by Al Montoya and becomes the starter for AHL Bakersfield, making him one of the best number three options in hockey.

What Will He Cost?:

Enroth’s last NHL contract came very late into training camp with the Leafs in 2016. It was a one-year deal that paid him $750,000. Considering how disastrous that NHL stint was, it is fair to suggest that any contract Enroth gets this summer will once again be a one-year deal.

His strong KHL numbers might make teams forget about that six game meltdown with the Leafs, but I can’t see his salary coming in above the $950,000 mark. This is going to be an affordable option.

Closing Argument:

Jhonas Enroth represents a proven NHL option that brings experience to the table, is coming off of a strong season in the KHL, has filled the role before and who has good numbers. He’s also likely to come cheap, which is a huge plus for a team in cap hell like Edmonton is right now.

Value contracts are going to be vital if Edmonton is going to have any success moving forward. Enroth could provide the Oilers with one of those in a key position that plagued the 2017-18 club.

GM Peter Chiarelli should absolutely investigate the possibility of signing Enroth this summer if he is serious about addressing the backup position.