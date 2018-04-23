OSU Softball Team Reenacts 'The Sandlot'

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 23, 2018



From special appearances to special edition DVDs and Blu-rays…Funko Pop! figures to podcasts (shameless plug), you’re going to be seeing a lot about “The Sandlot”.

First it was the the Milwaukee Brewers. On the eve of the movie’s 25th anniversary, the Brew Crew re-created one of its iconic scenes.

Now…the The Ohio State University softball team got into the act.

But, wait…the Buckeyes didn’t stop there.

And if you’re going to have two parts, you might as well have a third, right? This time…with Assistant AD for Football Sports Performance, Mickey Marotti!

This won’t be the last time someone does a reenactment of “The Sandlot” this summer. Count on it.