Shaun Smith reveals he smoked two blunts of cannabis before every NFL game

Former Chiefs defensive end Shaun Smith, at times, played above the level of his competition. We now know why, and how.

Smith revealed that not only is he an advocate for cannabis, but that he used to smoke two blunts before every game he played in. He did so in a Bleacher Report video in which former NBA stars spoke out in favor of medical cannabis.

“When I smoke, I can focus and actually do the job that I have to do and the tasks,” he said. “It’s like I’m in the zone. I feel like nobody can stop me when I was out there. It mellowed me out, got me going and it’s the best thing for me.”

He continued:

“Shoot, the coaches do it,” Smith said. “Personnel people upstairs do it. Quarterbacks that do it. Guys that are your captains, your leaders of the team that smoke. . . . Everybody has their reason, they are using it for their pain. We’re all big guys and our body hurts.”

Smith isn’t saying anything that hasn’t been said before, so we tend to believe him. Wine and cannabis tend to be popular behind closed doors at team facilities around the league, and it’s a heck of a lot safer than opiates and cortisone.

The fact that he came out about actually playing while high was interesting, though. It seems as if Josh Gordon as not alone there.