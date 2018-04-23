Steve Kerr addresses why he smiled after Manu Ginobili drilled game-sealing shot

Manu Ginobili may be playing in the final playoff series of his career, but he still has enough left in the tank to get it done.

Ginobili hit the game-sealing three-pointer in Sunday’s game to help lift his team to victory, and it was shades of Young Manu.

If this ends up being Manu's swan song, it was beautifulpic.twitter.com/4kLBHuiUxx — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 22, 2018

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr must have felt that way, as he was seen smiling after Ginobili hit the big shot. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“It was just so typical Manu: [40] years old and 16 points, and hits the clinching 3,” he said, via ESPN. “He’s Manu. That’s what he does. I know he’s old because he was my teammate, and I’m old as dirt. So, if I played with him, he must be old.”

We’ve seen Kerr practice, and we certainly don’t agree with him on the “old as dirt” comment — everything else, though, yes.