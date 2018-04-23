Watch Odell Beckham Jr. pull 5K-pound SUV up hill

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still has yet to be cleared to join his teammates on the practice field, but judging by the difficulty of his workouts, it appears that’ll be happening sooner than later.

OBJ was recently working out in New Orleans, and that’s where he elected to go shirtless and pull a 2011 GMC Yukon Denali up a hill.

It’s one thing to pull a smart car, but it’s another to be strong enough to move a 5,6000-pound beast of an automobile. OBJ’s rehab appears to be progressing well.