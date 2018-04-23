Your afternoon dump... where we're getting a tantalizing glimpse into the future

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It’s a painful loss for the Celtics because they looked to be the better team in the second half. They were tentative and timid through the first six quarters here at the Bradley Center. They had no answers for the Bucks’ crisp passing and clutch shooting. They completely looked defeated until they started to string together baskets in the second half. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting in that second-half resurgence. And that should be something to build on for Game 5, because the Celtics will need to be at their best to retake the series advantage. “We played great in the second half,” coach Brad Stevens said. “We were so much better after the break, even when they made those first few shots. I thought we were doing what we set out to do. We were better on [Khris] Middleton. I thought we did a decent job on Giannis and we played the way we want to play in the second half.”

Globe: At least Celtics have something to build on for Game 5

But even after dropping Sunday’s Game 4, 104-102, to fall into a 2-2 series tie, the Celtics can take home a more important win. Brown and Jayson Tatum look ready for it all. “We need those guys to play well,” Morris said, “and I think they understand that.” […] How will they handle adversity? Brown and Tatum combined for 37 second-half points, delivering most of the big shots as Boston charged back from the dead. If all had gone according to plan, both players would be complementary pieces during this playoff run. Instead, they need to cook their own meals. Even if it’s not time yet to dream about how this team will look when Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward return next season, just think about the future for a second. The emergence of Brown and Tatum rounds out what will be a loaded starting five. As the second half progressed Sunday, they brought the Celtics back with relentless high-level shotmaking. Nobody expected all this from them so soon.

The Athletic: These ‘growing pains’ will pay off for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

If we’re looking for silver linings, this is the biggest most pronounced of them all. With a playoff game on the line, it was their second year player and rookie who led the Celtics back into the lead.

Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown was the reason we were in the game yesterday, and that he has grown leaps and bounds since last year’s postseason. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2018

Leaps and bounds indeed. A year ago he was a bit of a liability who couldn’t grasp basic defense. Now he’s a shot-creator who can switch onto just about anyone on the floor.

Tatum, meanwhile, continues to make tough shots. I’m not thrilled with some of the tough shots he takes, but he is still making a lot of them and the moment doesn’t rattle him.

I still think the Celtics will take this series. I’ve always said Celtics in six and so far it’s holding. I think they’ll win at home and then close it out in Milwaukee. If they do it, it’ll be because a 21 and 20 year-old are leading the way.

The future is bright… no matter how this series turns out.

Page 2: Mook is sick and tired of the refs

“It’s a game between men and we got out there and it gets chippy,” Morris said. “We bump a little bit. It’s not over the top, but like every game I have to get a technical foul, you know what I mean? I’m not engaging into anything, I’m not going at the referees, I’m not talking crazy to him. For me, it’s just getting old. Fining me, teching me, it’s getting old. It’s laughable at this point.”

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Marcus Morris on quick tech whistle: ‘Fining me, teching me, it’s getting old’

I still have no idea what got Marcus Morris that technical foul on the jump ball.

I’m not one to harp on the refs. I’ve said time and time again that they’re letting both teams play in this series. What the refs CAN’T do, though, is suddenly get quick triggers on technical fouls because they let things get out of control.

They need to either do a better job officiating and letting people know where the line is or give players more warning/leeway with techs. If you’re going to let them play and let them bang one another, then you have to understand they’re going to get fired up and they should get a little extra time to cool off before techs get thrown around.

I’m sure these comments will cost Morris another $15,000. And I’m sure that will shut him up.*

*read with appropriate sarcastic tone

And Finally…

“We’re ready to play Game 5,” Brad Stevens says of our team. “We did a lot of great things in Game 4 … I was encouraged by why I saw.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2018

So was I, Brad. That’s why I said in today’s Locked On Celtics podcast that I still feel good about this series.

I also wondered if Marcus Smart would be ready for Game 5 instead of Game 6… which would be a bit of a game changer in this series.

