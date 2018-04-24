4/24/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Mets (14-6) were rained out Sunday, and that might not have been the worst thing in the world. Sunday’s game would have been the Mets’ 10th in a row, a stretch where nearly everyone from the bullpen to the position players looked fatigued. The Mets, who were also off yesterday, should now come into the second phase of their road trip fully recharged. That phase kicks off tonight, when the Mets open a three game series with the St. Louis Cardinals (13-8). First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 8:15 pm at Busch Stadium.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.77 ERA) to the hill tonight. Wheeler was strong in his previous start, allowing three runs in six innings of work against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but was stuck with a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support. The Mets originally had Wheeler lined up to start on Sunday, but the rain out means he will go a full week between starts. The Cardinals will counter with young righty Luke Weaver (2-1, 4.22 ERA). Weaver was rocked in his last start, giving up six runs in four innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce 1B Adrian Gonzalez SS Amed Rosario C Tomas Nido SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: