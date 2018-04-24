49ers: Who will San Francisco select in the 2018 NFL Draft [Full Seven-Round Mock Draft]?

Here’s the latest seven-round NFL Mock Draft for the San Francisco 49ers, with only a few days left until the 2018 NFL Draft.

Last year, they had a great draft by not reaching for need or potential. San Francisco found great value throughout the draft and that should continue this year. Expect them to keep finding talented players who can contribute immediately but they should also find high-character players who can help S.F. continue rebuilding their culture.

Methodology: Used Fanspeak’s OnTheClock mock draft similar to improve the49ers with one draft pick at a time. Use Bleacher Report Matt Miller‘s draft board since he is good somewhere between blogger, scout and draft expert. Select Fanspeak’s team needs since it is native to the platform and select the hardest difficulty.

First Round – No. 9 overall: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

San Francisco needs help at safety, linebacker and cornerback. Minkah Fitzpatrick played all of those positions for Alabama.

Although San Francisco may consider other top talents like Saquon Barkley, Mike McGliney and Bradley Chubb, none of those guys are available. Top linebackers Roquan Smith and Tremaine Edmunds should be in the conversation too because they fill the void left by Reuben Foster. Foster and Edmunds are both gone in this scenario too. However, 49ers GM John Lynch is a former safety who is more than happy to find the captain of his secondary.

Fitzpatrick is arguably the best talent available at this point in the draft. The Alabama alumni brings a combination of high-level college production and NFL upside. He has the speed to lineup at corner, especially on the inside, as well as the size and tracking to play safety.

The 49ers will use him immediately as a hybrid safety in Eric Reid‘s former role. Fitzpatrick is also setup to be the leader of the defense for the next decade.

Second Round – No. 59 overall: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

D.J. Moore is arguably a late first round talent who the 49ers pounce on this late in the second round. At six-feet-four and 210 pounds, Moore is bigger than the 49ers top receivers. However, his 4.42 forty-yard-dash time proves he has the speed and acceleration needed for San Francisco.

Moore’s big-body and 39.5 inch vert should give Jimmy Garroppolo a new asset in the passing game. There are some questions about his route tree and consistency but Moore can learn that under pros like Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.

Moore can play both inside and outside. He set a school record for receptions and topped 1,000 receiving yards for Maryland. For a second round pick, you can’t get much better value at a position of need than this.

Third Round – No. 70 overall: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

There’s a lot made of Donte Jackson’s size and speed. Jackson is under six-feet-tall and 200 pounds, but he runs a 4.32 forty-yard dash. There are also some questions about his ball skills and route recognition. However, Jackson was highly productive over the past two seasons. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed.

LSU has a pedigree for putting out defensive backs and Jackson could be this year’s steal. San Francisco is happy to get another piece of their secondary for a bargain. Jackson should step-in and compete for playing time in the slot, immediately. He can learn the outside spot from a veteran like Sherman too.

Third Round – No 74 overall: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

This is the 49ers added third round pick. Every position comes into play here, including depth competition on the offensive line, tight end, pass rusher and running back positions. San Francisco might even take a good QB if there is one that slides this far.

Either way, Darius Leonard makes a lot of sense in this situation. It might be a little high to take a linebacker from South Carolina St. but Leonard was highly-productive player for four seasons. He played inside and outside so the 49ers can find various places for him to play.

With Foster’s legal situation looming, Leonard can help fill that void at linebacker. He brings NFL size and he plays stronger and faster than his measurable might have shown at the combine. Leonard is a boom or best selection at a position of need.

Fourth Round – No. 128: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

If it weren’t for a knee injury and his team struggling in 2017, Royce Freeman might not be available this late. Freeman was a productive inside and outside runner as well as pass catcher over three seasons at Oregon. He is one of the safer running back picks and is a great value at the back end of the fourth round.

San Francisco gets a physical and explosive runner to add to the competition in the backfield. Freeman could become a part of an excellent 1-2 punch with Jerick McKinnon. That should be good for Garoppolo and the enter 49ers offense.

Fifth Round – No. 143: Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State

Alex Cappa is a physical and productive prospect from a small school in Northern California. He’s only played the offensive line since his senior year in High School but that did not stop Cappa from starting for four years at Humboldt.

Cappa made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl and he’s got the physical traits to play right tackle or guard on Sundays. The 49ers need some depth on their offensive line. Cappa has the physicality to play guard and the length to play tackle. San Francisco should be happy to get a player with scheme versatility who can serve as depth at tackle or guard. He might surprise many people with how ready he is to compete for playing time.

Sixth Round – No. 184: Hercules Mata’afa, Edge, Washington State

Hercules Mata’afa is listed at edge largely due to his size and stature. However, he played mostly on the interior of the defensive line for Washington St. He used leverage and first step quickness to be one of the most unblockable interior players in the Pac-12 over the past three seasons. He broke out last year with 10.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. In the NFL, Mata’afa doesn’t have the length or speed teams might desire at defensive end.

Either way, the 49ers need help rushing the passer. Adding Mata’afa gives them another versatile player who can play both inside and outside along the defensive line. San Francisco should use Mata’afa on passing downs until he proves he can set the edge. His production is worth gambling on this late.

Seventh Round – Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Equanimeous St. Brown is the definition of a boom or bust prospect. He’s got the size and speed of a first round pick. Many expected that from him after a breakout junior season. He didn’t show that in 2017 due to injuries and a heavy run offense. The Notre Dame receiver did show that he can make highlight catches, stretch the field deep and compete against top players.

St. Brown has been mocked everywhere from the second to seventh round. At this point, the 49ers are rolling the dice on a developmental receiver who can start once he strengthens his hands and polishes his routes. San Francisco already has some depth at receiver so there is no rush for St. Brown. He’s also one-third of a trio of brilliant athletes so he should help the 49ers continue to rebuild their culture.

Seventh Round – No. 240 overall: David Bright, T, Stanford

Here’s another tackle and guard with a lot of NCAA experience from San Francisco’s backyard. David Bright started a lot of big games all over the offensive line for Stanford. His inconsistencies in quickness and hands make him slide this far down in the draft.

However, his versatility, intangibles and toughness from a school that grooms NFL offensive lineman makes him a draftable prospect. He brings a depth option at four of the five offensive line positions. Bright gives the 49ers another versatile piece to help mold their offensive line.