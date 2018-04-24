Alabama players troll UFC with national championship ring photos

UFC is still holding onto the belief that it should’ve been in play for a national title, given that the team finished the season undefeated.
Still, the team did not make the College Football Playoff, and Alabama and Georgia squared off instead, in what was a great game.
Both of those SEC squads are better than UFC, although the Knights didn’t agree, and insisted that they should’ve been given the shot to play for a national title.
Alabama, however, did not forget that, judging by their social media posts that showed the championship rings on Tuesday.
Ohh snap.
