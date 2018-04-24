~BROZ' final crib notes for Eagles MACH 10 Draft Challenge late entries...

If you haven’t yet dropped your “10 names the Eagles will draft” ballot in the Comments section below, there is still time—until the clock strikes 12 a.m. on the morning of April 26.

In ~BROZ’ final Drafttek column before the actual 2018 NFL Draft, he plays into a simulated scenario where the Kansas City Chieves trade picks with the Eagles to grab #32 overall—and believe me, it could happen:

“Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach is practically screaming for a trade-up. Eagles are willing to trade down. Based upon the rumors and the relationship between the two teams, I say it will happen. Chiefs send picks #54 (RD2), #86 (RD3), and #122 (RD4) to grab a tall and physical lockdown CB who fits perfectly in the Bob Sutton pass-defensive scheme.”

Now we have a horse of a different color!

That means the Eagles suddenly have a pick in the 2nd Round! ~BROZ thinks we can still grab Stanford safety Justin Reid at that #54 overall spot.

Suddenly we also have a pick in the 3rd Round at #86 overall—and ~BROZ finds North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker (6-8, 305) available and a great fit for the Eagles’ future.

If the K.C. trade goes the way Drafttek envisions it, now the Eagles are loaded in Round 4. We would have #122 overall, which ~BROZ has slated for Mark Walton, the RBF out of Miami, plus the acquired #124 overall from the Chieves (currently projected for Auburn edge rusher Jeff Holland), as well as #130 overall (~BROZ has N.C.State RBC Nyheim Hines at 5-8, 198, slated there), plus #132 overall which ~BROZ has reserved for TE Troy Fumagalli of Wisconsin (6-5, 234).

It may be difficult to imagine that degree of horsetrading when the Eagles are on the clock at #32 overall, but it could happen and it would shake up all our preconceived notions of whom to select for our MACH 10 ballots. Praise to ~BROZ for allowing such creativity into his scouting box. He also brings up the specter of the Eagles’ ability to package their sudden excess of 4th round picks along with their newfound 2nd and 3rd Round picks to shockingly move up higher into the 1st Round—assuming the deal with the Chieves would be made well in advance of the start of the 1st Round on Thursday night.

Wow, you gotta be either a fortune-teller or just plum loco to win the MACH 10 Challenge this year!

I wonder if Vegas has their own version of the MACH 10 by now? Only in that version of the contest, you’d have to correctly pick THE FIRST 10 GUYS picked in succession in the first 10 picks of the Draft in Round 1.

That would be a supreme accomplishment to win a bet such as that!

Your most likely FIRST 10 guys are buried somewhere in this Top 20 List of candidates:

Rnk Player School Psn Change 1 Sam Darnold USC QB + 4 2 Saquon Barkley Penn State RBF — 3 Bradley Chubb NC State EDGE — 4 Josh Rosen UCLA QB -3 5 Josh Allen Wyoming QB -1 6 Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama S — 7 Denzel Ward Ohio State CB — 8 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame OG + 1 9 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech OLB + 3 10 Derrius Guice LSU RBF + 1 11 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB + 4 12 Derwin James Florida State S -2 13 Roquan Smith Georgia ILB + 1 14 Marcus Davenport UTSA EDGE -6 15 Calvin Ridley Alabama WRF + 1 16 Rashaan Evans Alabama ILB + 35 17 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT -4 18 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB + 3 19 Taven Bryan Florida DL3T + 6 20 Vita Vea Washington DL1T —

I can’t even imagine what the oddsmakers would offer as a payout for getting the first 10 guys selected for the 2018 NFL Draft in exact order. But I reckon the odds are just as daunting for picking one or more guys the Eagles will select in the entire Draft. With all the projected mobility due to expected trades, the Eagles MACH 10 in 2018 is more of a crapshoot than ever.