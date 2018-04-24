Derrick Rose inherits 'Reggie Rose' nickname after announcer's gaffe

Timberwolves veteran point guard Derrick Rose has apparently been rebranded.

Now that Rose can, once again, cut to the basket, he’s swift enough to turn back the clock and look like he’s the same player who won the MVP Award in 2011.

Rose scored 17 points for the second consecutive game against the Rockets on Monday night, doing so on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. He also dished out four assists and hauled in six rebounds.

It was as if Derrick was so impactful from the floor that he earned a new name, given that TNT announcer Kevin Harlan referred to him as “Reggie.”

🌹

No Reggie Rose is his brother. Still was funny to hear it that way pic.twitter.com/TemUWHxFpI — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 24, 2018

It doesn’t look like the nickname is going to stick, even in his eighth year since bursting onto the NBA scene.