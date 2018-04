Alabama head coach Nick Saban tends to favor players with high football IQs and a general knack for the game.

That was on display recently, when quarterback Jalen Hurts was taking in a softball game between Alabama and Tennessee. He was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch, and did a great job of it.

Jalen Hurts throwing out the first pitch before tonight's game. He fired a strike. Does that help in the QB battle? pic.twitter.com/TQrwH2F8Yw — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) April 23, 2018

Later on, a foul ball came hurtling in his direction, but he was able to evade it at the last minute.

Roll tide!