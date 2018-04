Comedian Keegan-Michael Key has done some priceless impressions over the years, and he delivered another during Penn State’s spring game over the weekend.

Key mocked Penn State head coach James Franklin in an “interview” during the game, and the impression was on point.

Is it just us, or does @KeeganMKey do a better @coachjfranklin than James Franklin? pic.twitter.com/Ayw4jYi32V — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 21, 2018

It’s funny that Key does actually resemble Franklin a bit, as it relates to the shape of his face and certain facial features. And they’re almost exactly the same age, too.

Nailed it.