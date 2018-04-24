LOOK: Meek Mill took a helicopter to Heat-Sixers game

Rap mogul Meek Mill wasted no time enjoying his time outside of prison on Tuesday.
After serving five months in prison, the Philadelphia-based rapper was released on Tuesday.
And being that he’s a legend in Philly, it made sense for him to be at the Sixers’ potential series-clinching game against the Heat on Tuesday. The problem was that it was a long distance for him to travel.
No problem, though, as Meek Mill just elected to take a helicopter to get there.
That method of transportation surely got the job done.
