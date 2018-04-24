Marcus Smart cleared to play

Marcus Smart is physically cleared to play tonight if he feels up to it. I strongly suspect he will. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 24, 2018

As was strongly suspected, Marcus Smart has been medically cleared to play in Game 5.

The hilarious second part to that news is that he’ll play “if he feels up to it.”

We get into Marcus Smart’s impending return in the latest Locked on Celtics podcast…

… one thing we discussed was whether he’d start.

My personal opinion is Smart should start and check Khris Middleton. He’s put up some supernatural shooting numbers and we’ll need to bring him back down to earth to take control of this series.

On the other end, I think Smart will make passes Terry Rozier just isn’t seeing at this point in his career. You’ll probably see a couple of alley oops to Al Horford in tonight’s game… passes that presented themselves multiple times in this series but were generally missed by Celtics guards.

This could be a series-changer. Being at home might be enough, but having Smart in there will be tough for Milwaukee to match.