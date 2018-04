The Sixers had a special guest at Wells Fargo Center for Tuesday’s game against the Heat.

Rap mogul Meek Mill, who was just released from prison, was in attendance for the potential series-winning game. Not only that, he was given a huge responsibility — ringing the bell before the contest tipped off.

He seemed to really enjoy the big honor.

Meek Mill ringing the bell before the #Sixers game wearing an Embiid jersey. pic.twitter.com/0EE716QCmz — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 25, 2018

Mill is revered in Philly, so it made sense to have him there for the big game, now that he’s free.