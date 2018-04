Thunder star Russell Westbrook has become accustomed to getting heckled by opposing fans, especially in big games.

So that’s why no one was surprised when he got some harsh treatment from Jazz fans in Game 4 on Monday night. Even former presidential candidate Mitt Romney got in on the action.

No, seriously.

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

Trolled by Mittens. Ouch.