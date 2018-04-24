Recap: Celtics Find an Answer for the Freak and Take the Series Lead

The Celtics accounted for and adjusted appropriately against the Bucks strengths, and they countered with their own right-hook on Tuesday night.

Semi Ojeyele started in his first career playoff game, Marcus Smart mercifully made his return to the Celtics lineup, and Al Horford bounced back for another dominant night in which he finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, along with 3 assists and 2 blocks. It was a good night for a change.

Your Celtics will now travel to Milwaukee and hope to put this series away on Thursday night. Final Score: 92-87

The Game Flow

The Celtics and Bucks exchanged opening jabs (figuratively, this time) and remained within one or two possessions of one another through much of the first quarter. Semi Ojeyele was rewarded for his consistent defensive effort over the year and started tonight, which was sure to bring a smile to the young man’s face, at least for a short while. That smile likely faded quickly, though, as Semi was tasked with defending Giannis annnnnd, well, it went about as well as you can expect for a first year pro. He tried valiantly, but he was whistled every time he came within arms distance of the Greek and definitely needed the help defense that came nearly every time he had the ball near the paint. But rest assured, young man, there’ll be many more chances to defend the Greek Freak down the line.

Marcus Smart made his triumphant return tonight and received the standing ovation one has come to expect from the TD Garden crowd. You can tell he was itching to get in and set the tone, too, but Stevens waited 8 minutes of game-time before subbing him in. Smart immediately got to work by bumping 2 Bucks (Brogdon and Baker) while the teams organized themselves during the end of a timeout. A minute later, he was diving on the floor for a loose ball. Marcus was officially back.

As for the Celtics, they finished the quarter strong. They gave their fans brief Game 4 flashbacks and possible minor heart palpitations once they started 0 for 6 from the field, but they quickly rebounded well enough to take a commanding 23-15 lead into the 2nd quarter.

The second quarter was a mixed bag for Boston. Marcus Morris came in and brought his valued insta-offense with him. He hit both attempts from the line after an aggressive take to the rim, and he drilled his patented baseline jumper later in the quarter. But then you’d have plays such as Shane Larkin throwing the ugliest entry pass of all time. He was picked off which in turn led to a transition triple for the Bucks.

Later, when Semi was called for a God-awful foul call against Giannis, Celtics fans took solace in the fact that it was sandwiched between back-to-back sunken three’s for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The momentum was swinging like a pendulum.

The Celtics went on a 19-7 run, but the Bucks answered at the end of the quarter with a 7-0 run of their own to make the game semi-respectable for Milwaukee, 48-37. Needless to say, the Celtics defense came to play tonight. You have to figure that Giannis was bound to eat one way or another, so his 4/6 for 11 points is acceptable. Then, aside from him or Middleton (who made 5/12 for 11 points over the half), the Bucks struggled against our defensive adjustments. They didn’t properly take advantage of us starting Semi, or not playing Monroe at all. The Celtics even dominated in rebounding (26 vs. 19) and bench points (19 vs. 7). In fact, the Celtics had scored more bench points tonight with two minutes remaining in the first half than they had the entirety of last game.

When the third quarter began, it was evident Jaylen Brown wanted to improve upon his first half performance. He finished with just 5 points on 2 of 7 shooting from the field, which is in stark contrast compared with his previous performances in this series. His confidence wasn’t to be deterred. The first time he was given the ball in the second half, Jaylen drove into the teeth of the defense; he hopped into the paint, pump faked 3 times, but with all of the Bucks jerseys around him, Jaylen wisely decided to pass. Al Horford was wide open, received the pass, and drilled the three to stretch their lead now to 51-39

The difference JB makes for this team on a nightly basis can not be overstated. If anybody had any doubts about him coming into this series, Mr. Brown has likely ended those by now. Just look at this info-graphic, brought to you by the good folks at NBC Sports Boston.



He’s been an absolute beast this series.

Jaylen added 7 points during the third quarter and contributed to the Celtics rebounding dominance by grabbing 4 of his own. The game was far from over at this point, though. When Semi was called for his 3rd foul, Shabazz Muhammad brought the Bucks within single digits at 58-49. The Celtics turned the ball over the following possession, Delly (I’m sorry, I had to mention him) facilitated the ball around the arc until he found an open Jabari Parker for 3 of his 17 (7/15 from the field, with 8 rebounds and 2 assists), which gave the Celtics their smallest lead since 8 minutes remained in the second quarter. A big reason why they were able to comeback, aside from the suddenly stagnant defense? Celtics couldn’t score. Boston went a full 4+ minutes without making an attempt from the field, and in total suffered a 17-5 run at the hands of Milwaukee. The good news is this team is relentless. Jaylen Brown’s deep ball at the end of the quarter secured the Celtics lead going into the final frame, 72-61.

Despite the Bucks comeback, the Celtics had held Giannis and Middleton to a combined 1 of 6 from the field over the third quarter. They’d finish with 16 and 23, respectively, and while the Greek nearly nabbed a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists; both were largely ineffective in an abnormally off-night for the pair against this Celtics D. When Middleton tried his patented “I’m taller so I’m going to shoot over you” move on Rozier in the fourth, Terry’s tight defense forced him to fade away and lean at an awkward angle, leading him to miss the attempt. Later, Giannis thought his long arms and height advantage would lead to an easy lay-up against the smaller Semi, but he didn’t account for Marcus Smart jumping out of his shoes to offer the help defense.

The Bucks weren’t coming back tonight. But when they made it close and the Celtics needed points, the boys in Green relied on their vet to find the right situation to put the ball. Horford eventually found Jaylen Brown under the rim – as we know, Celtics players cut to the rim whenever Al has the ball because they’re confident he’ll find them if they get open – and his ensuing layup to give the Celtics some breathing room. The Celtics officially sealed the deal after Marcus Morris inbounded to Smart with less than a minute remaining. When pressure forced Smart to — you guessed it – fall to the floor, he somehow found the open Horford who retrieved the rolling pass and dunked home the ball to seal the win. Final score, 92-87.

Box Score