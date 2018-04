Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani can really rake, but he can also throw gas, too, which is what makes him such a sensational, once-in-a-generation type of player.

Ohtani nearly broke the radar gun during Tuesday’s game against the Astros, when he threw a fastball that clocked almost 101 mph.

Shohei Ohtani got a swing-and-miss from Josh Reddick on a 100.6 mph fastball. That's the fastest pitch thrown by any starting pitcher in MLB this season. It's the fastest swing-and-miss pitch by a starting pitcher since June of 2016. #Angels — David Adler (@_dadler) April 25, 2018

Shohei Ohtani, Legendary Two Pitch K Sequence (101 mph Fastball and 91 mph Spitter). 😳👑 pic.twitter.com/weg2ZuSF9X — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2018

Is there anything Ohtani can’t do?