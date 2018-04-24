The Capitals Are Trying To Keep Pens Fans Out Of The Shithole That Is Capital One Arena By Preventing Fans From Reselling Special Pre-Sale Tickets

Russian Machine Never Breaks – After winning four consecutive games to take round one from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Washington Capitals are now focusing on their round two matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team wants Capital One Arena to be full of loud and proud Caps fans and they’re doing what they can to keep Pens fans out.

Tuesday morning, RMNB was forwarded multiple copies of an email campaign the Capitals sent out to season-ticket plan holders. The Capitals are holding a pre-sale from 11 AM to 6 PM today for tickets to the team’s four potential games in round two. But there’s one important caveat. To ensure “an amazing atmosphere” at Capital One Arena, the Capitals are forbidding the pre-sale tickets to be resold.

From the Capitals:

The Washington Capitals are excited to be advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Dates and times of all Round 2 playoff games will be announced by the NHL at the conclusion of Round 1. We are offering Club Red 365 members the first opportunity to purchase additional limited inventory at preferred pricing through this exclusive pre-sale. Tickets purchased through this special offer will not be eligible for resale posting as we plan to create an amazing atmosphere in the building where we want all fans Rocking the Red in ALL CAPS.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t that scumbag Ted Leonsis up to his old bag of tricks again. Doing whatever he can possibly do to prevent Penguins fans from invading his piece of shit arena.

(If you don’t believe me about the piece of shit part, just ask Morgan.)

In November, I went to my Caps game. Was probably the worst arena I've ever been in. Capital One Arena sucks. — Morgan (@mport56) April 24, 2018

You see, it all started back in 2001 whenever Teddy boy tried to prevent Penguins fans from buying playoff tickets on the Capitals official website. Then, in 2009, he got a little more creative whenever he ordered his employees to not allow people with 412 area codes to buy tickets over the phone. Additionally, he utilized “geo-mapping” and password encrypted pre-sales that were offered exclusively to Capitals fans instead of selling leftover tickets to the general public. And now in 2018, Teddy boy’s back on his bullshit again.

Look, I get it. Whenever your TV market finds itself tied with Ft. Myers throughout the first 12 days of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you probably need to pull off some sort of propaganda campaign so the national TV audience doesn’t get the impression that nobody in D.C. gives a fuck about the Capitals.

Here are Top 10 local markets through first 12 days of #StanleyCupPlayoffs across NBCU nets: 1 Pittsburgh 2.50

2 Buffalo 2.02

3 Nashville 1.63

4 Boston 1.16

5 Providence 1.02

6 Tampa 0.96

7 Columbus, OH 0.95

t8 Ft. Myers 0.90

t8 Wash, DC 0.90

10 Denver 0.89 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 24, 2018

But I digress. At least some people are huge fans of Leosnissis’s new trick.

Love this. The Caps get it. Ted gets it. https://t.co/60IzM0vh8o — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 24, 2018

As for us Penguins fans, there’s no need to worry about this. We’ll be just fine. This obviously hasn’t worked in previous years, and you can bet your ass it won’t work again.

See you on the steps, fuckholes.

Uhhh, Washington we have a problem. A massive group of #Penguins fans have taken over museum steps across from VC pic.twitter.com/Hn9xGtT74q — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) May 1, 2016

P.S. – Someone please get Buffalo a hockey team. They deserve it.

