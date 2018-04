Last Night – New York 14, Twins 1 – This, if anything, was even worse than it seemed. It involved Ryan LaMarre pitching, and even that wasn’t cute. Giancarlo Stanton seemed to shake whatever was bugging him in one fell swoop. Usually, you might say “at least there is another game tomorrow” but at this point, even that’s scares me!

KARE –Â FINALLY: Minnesotans welcome spring – Not relevant to the Twins, exactly, but I don’t know, seemed like maybe we needed some good news.