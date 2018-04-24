Two plays that show why Marcus Smart should start at point guard ASAP

I’ve touched on this in our podcast and earlier in the day, but here it is in all it’s glory.

Marcus Smart should start tonight not just for his defense, but for his offense.

As much as we love Terry Rozier… and let me be clear that he’s been really damn good and his steps forward have been impressive this year… he’s not seeing the floor the same way Marcus Smart does.

Here’s what I’m talking about:

Simple pick and roll… and even with Aron freakin’ Baynes in the corner the defense is in NO position to stop Al Horford from rolling to the hoop.

EXCEPT… Rozier doesn’t see him. This isn’t the only time this has happened, but this is as obvious an alley oop as you’ll see.

Rozier isn’t necessarily great at throwing oops, and he’s looking to score a lot more than most guards, so missing Horford here could be a combination of things.

Here’s how it’s supposed to go.

Same Bucks team, similar set up. Giannis plays this basically the same way, which means he’ll play it the same way most times moving forward. Horford gets to the same spot. This time the pass is there.

I know the headline says “two” plays… so here’s a bonus.

It’s there at least twice a game. Watch for Smart and Horford to run this early when they’re on the floor together.

I love Tito. He’s an important part to winning this series. Smart should still start and play with Al Horford as much as possible. Let’s feed the big man and get him some easy buckets.