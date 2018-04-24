WATCH: Josh Rosen announces he'll develop into best QB in draft class

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen appears to be falling down draft boards, but he doesn’t really seem to care.

Rosen, who has drawn some criticism for being outspoken and sharing opinions, rather than keeping it to himself. There are some NFL teams that respect that, however, plenty of others would not use a high draft pick to take a guy they think could cause issues down the line.

The UCLA product once stated that he’s the best quarterback in the draft, and the others guy are just “flashier.” He doubled down on that recently, when he told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano he’s not worried how others view him.

“I’m not paying attention to all that stuff very much,” he said. “I’ve always been the No. 2 guy. Coming out of high school, Ricky Town was the dude. He was going to (USC). I was going to UCLA. He was the No. 1 in the country. I was No. 2. He was going to bring USC back to the promised land. Blake Barnett – after Ricky kind of faded away. Blake Barnett was the Elite 11 MVP. He was the dude that was going to go to Bama, win a couple championships and go to the league as the first overall pick. You don’t really hear about him too much. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield. These dudes that are these exotic, cool, flashy quarterbacks. That No. 1 pick – all this stuff. And I’m No. 2. And you know what, I’m gonna sit here. And in couple years, when it’s all said and done, I’m confident that I’ll still be standing.”

Clearly Rosen is tired of being overlooked by draftniks and analysts.