4/25/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It turns out two days of rest was just what the doctor ordered for the New York Mets (15-6). After playing some sluggish baseball for a week and a half, the Mets looked like their old selves in last night’s 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (13-9). The Mets came from behind on several occasions to steal a win in St. Louis, capped by Jay Bruce’s game winning homer in the tenth inning. The win brings the Mets to 2-2 on their now nine game road trip, and they will look to secure a series victory as they play the Cardinals again tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:15 pm at Busch Stadium.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 4.42 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz lasted only four innings in his last start, giving up three runs against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, after being lifted for a pinch hitter by manager Mickey Callaway. The move didn’t pay off at the time, but the Mets did rally to win the game with a nine run eighth inning. The Cardinals will counter with righty Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.22 ERA). Wacha was excellent in his last start, giving up one run in 6.1 innings to top the Cincinnati Reds last Friday for his third consecutive victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 2B Wilmer Flores 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Jose Lobaton SP Steven Matz SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: