Mets

4/25/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

4/25/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Mets

4/25/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It turns out two days of rest was just what the doctor ordered for the New York Mets (15-6). After playing some sluggish baseball for a week and a half, the Mets looked like their old selves in last night’s 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (13-9). The Mets came from behind on several occasions to steal a win in St. Louis, capped by Jay Bruce’s game winning homer in the tenth inning. The win brings the Mets to 2-2 on their now nine game road trip, and they will look to secure a series victory as they play the Cardinals again tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:15 pm at Busch Stadium.

Apr 24, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) hits a game tying sacrifice fly off of St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 4.42 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz lasted only four innings in his last start, giving up three runs against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, after being lifted for a pinch hitter by manager Mickey Callaway. The move didn’t pay off at the time, but the Mets did rally to win the game with a nine run eighth inning. The Cardinals will counter with righty Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.22 ERA). Wacha was excellent in his last start, giving up one run in 6.1 innings to top the Cincinnati Reds last Friday for his third consecutive victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Michael Conforto
  2. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  3. RF Jay Bruce
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. 2B Wilmer Flores
  6. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
  7. C Jose Lobaton
  8. SP Steven Matz
  9. SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Matz lost to the Cardinals back on April 1st, giving up three runs in four innings of work.
  • Wacha’s only loss of the season came against the Mets on March 31, when he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings, including two homers.
  • Jose Lobaton will catch tonight as the Mets continue to try and hang in there until Kevin Plawecki returns from the disabled list. Lobaton will bat eighth.
  • Asdrubal Cabrera will get the night off tonight. Wilmer Flores draws the start at second base and will bat fifth.

 

, , , , , , Mets

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Mets
Home