Arizona Cardinals Full Mock Draft: Who will they select in the NFL Draft?

Arizona will need to keep retooling as they look to compete in an NFC West division that is seeing both the Rams and 49ers rise.

The Arizona Cardinals took a step back last season and now they will enter the 2018 season with new head coach Steven Wilks and a new quarterback.

Round One – 15 overall: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Ridley doesn’t have elite measuribles but he has the best route tree and most consistent production for any receiver in this class. Whoever starts at QB for Arizona will only benefit from having Ridley as a safety blanket in the short and intermediate levels. Ridley can stretch the field too.

It seems like the Arizona Cardinals have looked for a consistent option beside Larry Fitzgerald for years. Ridley doesn’t have the size, speed or freak athleticism to replace the great Fitzgerald when he retires. However, he’s a 24-year-old rookie with experience as the focal point of a high-level college offense.

Round Two – 47 overall: CB Donte Jackson, LSU

Donte Jackson comes from a college that is notorious for great defensive backs. Jackson has two years of production and he has elite speed. He does not have great size or ball skills which is why he is mocked everywhere from the first to four rounds of the NFL Draft. This might be a bit of a reach but he was the best corner back available.

Round Three – 79 overall: QB Mason Rudolph, OSU

This is the Cardinals’ additional pick. They mine as well draft a quarterback with Rudolph’s experience, arm and upside. Rudolph benefits from sitting behind Mike Glennon and Sam Bradford.

Both have starting experience but they’re probably not the future. Rudolph has been mocked everywhere from the first to four rounds but this is probably the best value spot for him.

Round Three – 97 overall: OT Joseph Noteboom, TCU The Cardinals need a refresh on their offensive line and they might not wait until the third round. Still, Notebloom is a versatile prospect who can play tackle or guard. He needs to work on his body and technique but his experience and athleticism puts him in mid round consideration. Round Four – 134 overall: TE Christopher Herndon, Miami

Another Miami tight end with high NFL upside. Christopher Herndon has the size and speed to be a dual threat TE in the NFL but he needs refinement.

Luckily, Arizona still uses a traditional tight end. They also have Jermaine Gresham on the roster which means Herndon could have a great teacher. He will be an immediate quality depth player but could develop into a started.

Round Five – 152 overall: C Mason Cole, Michigan Mason Cole brings solid size and production from a high-level program to the Arizona Cardinals’ efforts to rebuilding the offensive line. Cole can compete and provide depth at all three interior line positions. He’s also scheme versatile and makes sense this late in the draft. Round Six – 182 overall: DL Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee

Kahlil McKenzie never lived up to his NFL blood lines or high recruit status. However, he was solid against SEC talent. He played multiple positions in different schemes. Despite battling some injuries, he still brings good athleticism to the defensive tackle position.

At this point in the draft, that’s more than enough to roll the dice on. Plus, the Cardinals could use some depth at DT. Carolina always uses deep DL rotations so I expect Wilks to do the same in Arizona.