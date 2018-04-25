Arizona Cardinals Full Mock Draft: Who will they select in the NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals took a step back last season and now they will enter the 2018 season with new head coach Steven Wilks and a new quarterback.
Arizona will need to keep retooling as they look to compete in an NFC West division that is seeing both the Rams and 49ers rise.
Round One – 15 overall: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
It seems like the Arizona Cardinals have looked for a consistent option beside Larry Fitzgerald for years. Ridley doesn’t have the size, speed or freak athleticism to replace the great Fitzgerald when he retires. However, he’s a 24-year-old rookie with experience as the focal point of a high-level college offense.
Ridley doesn’t have elite measuribles but he has the best route tree and most consistent production for any receiver in this class. Whoever starts at QB for Arizona will only benefit from having Ridley as a safety blanket in the short and intermediate levels. Ridley can stretch the field too.
Round Two – 47 overall: CB Donte Jackson, LSU
Donte Jackson comes from a college that is notorious for great defensive backs. Jackson has two years of production and he has elite speed. He does not have great size or ball skills which is why he is mocked everywhere from the first to four rounds of the NFL Draft.
This might be a bit of a reach but he was the best corner back available.
Round Three – 79 overall: QB Mason Rudolph, OSU
Round Three – 97 overall: OT Joseph Noteboom, TCU
The Cardinals need a refresh on their offensive line and they might not wait until the third round. Still, Notebloom is a versatile prospect who can play tackle or guard. He needs to work on his body and technique but his experience and athleticism puts him in mid round consideration.
Round Four – 134 overall: TE Christopher Herndon, Miami
Round Five – 152 overall: C Mason Cole, Michigan
Mason Cole brings solid size and production from a high-level program to the Arizona Cardinals’ efforts to rebuilding the offensive line. Cole can compete and provide depth at all three interior line positions. He’s also scheme versatile and makes sense this late in the draft.
Round Six – 182 overall: DL Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee
Round Seven – 254 overall: C Sean Welsch, Iowa
He’s another experienced offensive lineman with solid size and production. He’s the best lineman available at this point. His versatility to play on the OL is welcomed in AZ.
