Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Apr 25/18

MMA Manifesto

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov walks to the cage for his bout against Benson Henderson (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 343
2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 302
3 3 Rory MacDonald 267
4 4 Lorenz Larkin 179
5 6 Michael Page 108
6 7 Paul Daley 103
7 14 Kevin Ferguson Jr 72.5
8 8 Ricky Rainey 68.5
9 9 Brennan Ward 61.5
10 10 Neiman Gracie 56.5
11 21 Justin Patterson 56
12 11 Josh Koscheck 54
13 12 Guilherme Vasconcelos 50.5
14 NR Fernando Gonzalez 49.5
15 22 Logan Storley 44.5
16 13 Joaquin Buckley 43
17 15 Andre Fialho 42.5
18 16 Haim Gozali 40
18 16 Matt Secor 40
20 18 Joey Davis 38
21 19 Chance Rencountre 34.5
22 20 Ryan Couture 32
23 23 Mohammad Yahya 25
24 24 Vinicius de Jesus 22.5
25 25 Jose Campos 10
26 NR Brian Grimmell 9
27 26 Levi Matan 5
27 26 Shimon Gosh 5
29 NR Devon Brock 4.5
30 28 Ian Butler 0
30 28 Kemmyelle Haley 0
30 28 Khonry Gracie 0
30 28 Zak Bucia 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

