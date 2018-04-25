Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Apr 25/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Douglas Lima
|343
|2
|2
|Andrey Koreshkov
|302
|3
|3
|Rory MacDonald
|267
|4
|4
|Lorenz Larkin
|179
|5
|6
|Michael Page
|108
|6
|7
|Paul Daley
|103
|7
|14
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|72.5
|8
|8
|Ricky Rainey
|68.5
|9
|9
|Brennan Ward
|61.5
|10
|10
|Neiman Gracie
|56.5
|11
|21
|Justin Patterson
|56
|12
|11
|Josh Koscheck
|54
|13
|12
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|50.5
|14
|NR
|Fernando Gonzalez
|49.5
|15
|22
|Logan Storley
|44.5
|16
|13
|Joaquin Buckley
|43
|17
|15
|Andre Fialho
|42.5
|18
|16
|Haim Gozali
|40
|18
|16
|Matt Secor
|40
|20
|18
|Joey Davis
|38
|21
|19
|Chance Rencountre
|34.5
|22
|20
|Ryan Couture
|32
|23
|23
|Mohammad Yahya
|25
|24
|24
|Vinicius de Jesus
|22.5
|25
|25
|Jose Campos
|10
|26
|NR
|Brian Grimmell
|9
|27
|26
|Levi Matan
|5
|27
|26
|Shimon Gosh
|5
|29
|NR
|Devon Brock
|4.5
|30
|28
|Ian Butler
|0
|30
|28
|Kemmyelle Haley
|0
|30
|28
|Khonry Gracie
|0
|30
|28
|Zak Bucia
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
Comments