LeBron James jumps on scorers table to celebrate game-winner

LeBron James was a one-man wrecking crew late in Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, and is the main reason why his team is now one win away from advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

James elected to guard Pacers star Victor Oladipo in the waning seconds of the game, with the game tied at 95-95, which proved to be a good idea. Oladipo attempted to lay the ball up and in, but James came up with a huge chasedown block to deny him.

That big block gave the Cavs a chance to win the game in regulation, and James took full advantage of it. He received an inbounds pass and then drained a game-winning three-pointer with no time remaining.

James, in celebration, made his way over to the scorers table, and turned to the fans at Quicken Loans Arena. He then basked in their cheers, and it was a pretty powerful moment.

All in all, James simply was too good late in the game to be defeated, and was the clear difference-maker on the court.