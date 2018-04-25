LeBron James saves Cavs with controversial block to seal win

LeBron James is such a great two-way player, which is why he’s known to have such a big impact on the outcome of games.

James showed that late in Wednesday’s Game 5 matchup with the Pacers, when he stuck right with Victor Oladipo, who was attempting to give his team the lead with less than 10 seconds remaining.

LeBron had other plans, though.

Oladipo laid the ball up, and even though it sure looked like it hit the backboard, James was able to swat the ball away, and get credit for the game-sealing chasedown block.

Looked like a goaltend — and, for some reason, the play was not reviewed by officials — but what a play anyway.