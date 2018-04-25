LeBron James sinks Pacers with amazing game-winner, then reacts afterward

LeBron James was the judge, the jury and the executioner in Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.

On paper, it looked like the Pacers were going to steal the game late, with James in serious jeopardy of missing the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

But he took the game over late, and made sure that did not happen.

Victor Oladipo drove to the hoop with the game tied at 95-95, but James came up with a huge chasedown block to deny his layup attempt.

James then received an inbounds pass with less than three seconds remaining, and that proved to be time enough for him, as he drained a game-winning three-pointer for the win.

LBJ shared his thoughts on the big shot after the game.

“Just trying to make these fans proud & make my teammates proud… I was able to make another play.” –@KingJames on his game-winner #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/obunKBd9Vw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2018

What a finish to a great game.