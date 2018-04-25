Loot Boxes: Are They Considered Gambling?

Playing basketball is not considered as a gambling. But if there is money involved, then we, therefore, conclude that it is a gambling. In the same way, playing poker is gambling, on the other hand playing a poker but there’s no money involved then that is not a form betting. As a matter of fact, a lot of individuals do that just to entertain their self and for fun.

For that reason, many concerned citizens’ especially British people believe that loot boxes should be structured as gambling. But then, others are not in favor of this idea. Basically, some of them say that players of the said game are not certainly betting real money loot boxes that is why it should not be considered as gambling. But then, some people, tend to compare loot boxes to other betting games like slot machines when it comes to how they work.

Because of their different and opposing point of views, making a decision if it should be considered as gambling or not is confusing. But before we find out the answer, let us first defines what loot boxes are.

What are Loot Boxes?

In video games, loot boxes or sometimes called as prize crate or loot crate are consumable virtual items. These items can be purchased using real money through registering your account (bank) details on your chosen gaming platform.

If a certain player, purchased a loot box, he/she will receive a randomized collection of in-game content like cosmetics and outfits to dress up their players and more powerful items and weapons as rewards.

However, some of these loots may be useful and rare, while others are really useless and common. In other words, you may either end up spending thousands of money and get a useful reward or end up with nothing valuable. Either way, in some online games players can trade these rewards in order to get money while in others you are trapped with them.

Are They Considered as a form of Gambling?

While microtransactions are fairly up-front, a lot of games suggest that rewards from loot boxes are considered a form of betting.

However, this feature has been included in several video games for more than 10 years, but it only became popular last 2017. But in the same year, the ESRB or Entertainment Software Rating Board, which is responsible in rating a game when it comes to factors like sexuality and violence and age appropriateness made a decision that loot boxes are not a form of gambling.

The reason why they do not consider loot boxes as gambling is that they are a controlled feature in a particular video game that offers every player an opportunity to access or get virtual things that can be utilized to improve their gaming experience.

Nevertheless, last February 2018, ESRB declared the adding of “in-game purchases” feature to games that use loot boxes, downloadable skins, as well as DLC.

Conclusion:

Even though ESRB already confirmed that loot boxes are not formed of gambling, still some countries especially Asian and European countries see that it is a form of gambling because it uses real money. So as result, they banned loot boxes in their respective regions.

How about you, are loot boxes considered as gambling or not?