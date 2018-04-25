Off-Season Targets: Philipp Grubauer

The Edmonton Oilers appear hellbent on finding their next backup goaltender in Europe, but they shouldn’t be counting out any North American options either. Based on the rumored asking prices salary wise for certain KHL goalies, the Oilers would be better off paying a more established NHL option.

Enter Philipp Grubauer, whose future with the Washington Capitals is up for debate after a strong regular season but disastrous playoff appearance.

Why Is He Out There?:

Many thought that the Vegas Golden Knights would select Grubauer in last June’s expansion draft, but they elected to take depth defender Nate Schmidt instead. That left Grubauer with the Caps last summer as an RFA, forcing him to settle for a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Grubauer entered this past season as Braden Holtby’s backup yet again, but actually took the starting job over down the stretch. In fact, with Holtby struggling badly and Grubauer playing arguably the best hockey of his career late in the season, Washington turned to the 26-year old in game one of the playoffs.

Grubauer promptly lost that game and was pulled in game two before the Caps eventually fell again in overtime. Holtby would start the rest of the series, leading the Caps to four straight victories and another date with the Penguins.

As Grubauer enters restricted free agency again this summer, questions remain about his future. Holtby is the Caps’ starter and not going anywhere, while AHL’er Pheonix Copley pushes for an NHL job.

What Does He Do Well?:

Since breaking into the NHL full-time in 2015, Grubauer has been a very solid backup option for the Capitals. He’s played in at least 20 games each year, with a career-high 35 appearances this past season. If Edmonton is looking for a guy to play 20-25 games next year, Grubauer is certainly a fit.

In his career-high 35 appearances this season, Grubauer posted a 15-10-3 record with a .923 SV% and a 2.35 GAA. Very solid numbers from a starting goalie, let alone a backup.

Grubauer posted a .926 SV% in 2016-17 (23 games) and a .918 mark in 2015-16 (22 games), his first full season.

He’s firmly established himself as a higher-end backup option in this league.

Here’s a look at Grubauer’s scouting report via The Hockey News.

Assets: Owns a very projectable frame. Is a very good athlete and has excellent puck-stopping ability. Is also capable of making spectacular saves look routine. Flaws: Needs to fill out his 6-1 frame, since there are questions about his stamina and ability to carry the mail as a 60-game starter in the professional ranks. Career Potential: Solid goaltender with some upside.

Where Will He Play/Where Should He Play?:

Grubauer, at this stage in his career, can make a really solid case that he can compete for a team’s starting job. He’s certainly proven to be a capable backup, and looks like he could be even more if given the opportunity.

In Edmonton, assuming Cam Talbot gets off to a good start, he’ll be the backup goaltender. In fact, I could see this being a 1A/1B situation as the season moves along. Grubauer would be playing a spot in Edmonton that he is very comfortable in.

What Will He Cost?:

Unless you are going the offer-sheet route, which I highly doubt Peter Chiarelli does, you’d have to pay a price via trade for Grubauer and then sign him.

The Capitals don’t have a ton of holes, but certainly could use some depth at forward. Would a player on the outs like Drake Caggiula or Anton Slepyshev interest them? Maybe, but there isn’t enough value there to acquire a piece like Grubauer. It would likely need to be a pick or two going from Alberta to D.C.

In terms of a contract, it’ll likely cost a team $2 million per season to get Grubauer locked up for more than one year.

Closing Argument:

The Oilers appear set on trying out an unproven NHL option next season as their backup at high money (Mikko Koskinen, rumored $2.5 million a year). Personally, I think it is a mistake and that the club should spend that money on a more proven option.

Grubauer, to me, is the best backup option that could be on the move this summer. Not only can he backup Talbot next year, but he can push him and maybe even take the job in October of 2019 if contract talks with Cam go in a bad direction.