Predict Pujols' 3,000th Hit and Win an In N Out Gift Basket

By David Saltzer, AngelsWin.com Senior Writer

According to Baseball-Reference.com, as of the time of this writing, there have been a total of 19,233 players who have played in at least one of 216,072 Major League games from 1871 until the present (including the National Association as a Major League for the totals). Unfortunately, this number does not include all those who played in the Negro Leagues or the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Those two leagues alone would add thousands of more players to the ranks of those who have played professionally, at a level beyond the Minor Leagues.

In all those games, and with all those players, only 31 have ever collected 3,000 hits in a career. Collecting that many hits in a career takes incredible skill, good health, and a bit of luck. And, doing so puts one in extremely rare company. Anyone who joins the 3,000 hit club becomes part of the upper 0.0005% of the best of the best of the best players who ever played the game.

As Angels fans, we were lucky enough to see Rod Carew collect his 3,000th hit at home on August 4, 1985. I remember that game. I was at the game, and was so excited and proud watching him loop a single off Frank Viola into left and then donning his hat to the crowd. It was an awkward swing on a tough pitch, but it fell in there, and got the job done. Bob Boone was the first of hit teammates to come mob him. The Doug DeCinces came, and along came the rest. Gene Mauch, his manager, took out the base and presented it to him. What kid who played baseball hasn’t had a dream of a moment like that?

Well, Angels fans are once again about to get one of those incredibly rare moments in baseball. Sometime in the next week or so, Albert Pujols is about to collect his 3,000th hit, and in so doing, will become the 32nd inductee into the 3,000 hit club. That’s no small accomplishment!

So, to make watching Albert Pujols’ 3,000 hit a little more fun, AngelsWin.com has put together an In & Out gift basket for the fan who correctly predicts the type of hit, the inning in which it happens, and the opposing pitcher at the time Albert collects his 3,000 hit. In order for tiebreakers (see below) the order for determining the winner of the In & Out basket will be based first on correctly predicting the type of hit, then based on correctly predicting the inning, and finally correctly predicting the opposing pitcher.

Have at it Angels fans! Let’s make this historic event something special for all of us on and off the field.

Some basic rules:

All eligible predictions have to be posted on AngelsWin.com in this thread for this article in order to count. Fans may make multiple predictions, but only one prediction per day which must be posted prior to the start of the Angels game for that day. If a fan decides to change his/her prediction, s/he may do so, but the prediction posted closest to the start of a game will be the official prediction for that game. Any edits or changes to a prediction after the start of the game for that day will make the entire prediction ineligible for that game. It may remain in effect for subsequent games, however. If a fan does not post a new prediction, the most recent prediction from that fan will remain valid and in effect for a subsequent game. Be specific in your predictions because there will be tiebreakers in case two or more fans predict the same pitcher. Tiebreakers are as follows: If two or more fans correctly predict the type of hit that Albert Pujols has for his 3,000th hit, then the fan who correctly predicts the inning in which Albert Pujols collects his 3,000th hit will be the winner. If two or more fans correctly predict the type of hit and the inning in which Albert Pujols collects his 3,000th hit, then the fan who correctly predicts the opposing pitcher at the time of Albert Pujols’ 3,000th hit will be the winner. If two or more fans correctly predict the type of hit, the inning in which the 3,000th hit happens, and the opposing pitcher at the time of the 3,000th hit, then the fan who made the correct prediction first, as determined by the time stamp on the post, will be the final winner of the In & Out gift basket. If no fan correctly predicts the opposing pitcher to give up. Only one prize will be awarded. AngelsWin.com is the sole determiner of the winner and will only mail the In & Out gift basket to a valid address in the United States. Failure to provide an address within 10 days of the 3,000th hit will result in a forfeit of the prize and AngelsWin.com may award the prize to another contestant. There is no cost or charge to make a prediction. Just have fun and watch an historic baseball event!

Enter your selection here: http://www.angelswin-forum.com/forums/topic/34433-angelswincom-today-predict-pujols-3000th-hit-and-win-an-in-out-gift-basket/