Sixers players douse Brett Brown with water after giving him victory bell (VIDEO)

The Sixers won their first playoff series since 2011 on Tuesday, and that was cause for some celebrating.

Philadelphia showed that its youth can not only present mismatch nightmares for opponents, but also that the lack of postseason experience isn’t going to hinder the team’s play as much as it was initially projected to.

The team is a tight-knit group that plays loose and has fun on the court, so their postgame celebration had a similar feel after Tuesday’s Game 5 win.

The Sixers players presented head coach Brett Brown with the victory bell, and then proceeded to douse him with water as he spoke.

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/CR3TO7LOlB — Charlotte (@SnowmanEmbiid) April 25, 2018

Everything is great after a big win.