Watch Rodney Hood hilariously wipe out, take a spill during game

Cavs guard Rodney Hood wound up on the wrong end of the highlight reel during Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, and he was not happy about it.

It happened when Lance Stephenson put the moves on him — which actually entailed the Pacers guard dribbling the ball and not doing much of anything.

Hood, however, appeared to overcompensate a bit, as he ended up slipping and then took a spill.

THAT LANCE CROSS 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YyZdj0MkR9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2018

Yea, that was Hood dropping an F-bomb at the end of the play, knowing that he’d draw some laughs from fans, bloggers, analysts and, well, everyone.