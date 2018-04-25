Yankees fan catches foul ball with glove full of popcorn

Fans often use creative methods to insert themselves into the action during sporting events.

One particular fan did exactly that, employing a clever strategy in hopes of coming away with a souvenir.

The Yankees fan at Wednesday’s game saw a foul ball bouncing in his direction, but he had a box of popcorn in his glove at the time. The glove did a great job of holding the popcorn, but now he needed it to haul in the foul ball. The glove seemed to be aided by all the popcorn in it, and the fan snagged the ball with ease.

Sure the catch is good, but…. Why does this kid have popcorn in his glove?! pic.twitter.com/OU8snmkwAZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 25, 2018

We’ll give the fan credit here, as we believe he had intended to have the popcorn help him haul in the ball.