4/26/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Throughout a long season, there will be a few clunkers for every baseball team. The New York Mets (15-7) had one of those last night, losing 9-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals (14-9). Steven Matz delivered a stinker, giving up seven runs (three earned) in just 3.1 innings to put the Mets in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. The two teams have now split the first two games of this three game set and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:15 pm at Busch Stadium.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 3.29 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Syndergaard delivered a quality start in his last outing, giving up three runs in six innings of work against the Atlanta Braves last Friday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 5-3 in extra innings. The Cardinals will counter with their ace, righty Carlos Martinez (2-1, 1.42 ERA). Martinez was excellent in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, but also got stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Cardinals would go on to pick up a 4-3 win after Martinez departed.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: