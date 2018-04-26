4/26/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Throughout a long season, there will be a few clunkers for every baseball team. The New York Mets (15-7) had one of those last night, losing 9-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals (14-9). Steven Matz delivered a stinker, giving up seven runs (three earned) in just 3.1 innings to put the Mets in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. The two teams have now split the first two games of this three game set and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:15 pm at Busch Stadium.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 3.29 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Syndergaard delivered a quality start in his last outing, giving up three runs in six innings of work against the Atlanta Braves last Friday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 5-3 in extra innings. The Cardinals will counter with their ace, righty Carlos Martinez (2-1, 1.42 ERA). Martinez was excellent in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, but also got stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Cardinals would go on to pick up a 4-3 win after Martinez departed.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- The pitching matchup is a rematch of Opening Day at Citi Field. In that game, Syndergaard (six innings, four runs) outdueled Martinez (4.1 innings, five runs) to earn the victory.
- Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) is back in the lineup after getting the night off last night. Cabrera will bat third and play second base.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today. Brandon Nimmo will start in center field and bat leadoff.
- Tomas Nido will catch the day game after the night game and bat seventh.
- This is the final regular season meeting between the Mets and the Cardinals. The Mets enter today’s game leading the season series 3-2.
