Cowboys have plan to limit Roger Goodell being booed

It’s a foregone conclusion that when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium on draft day, he gets booed.

At first, a few years back, it made for funny social media engagement, as it was new. But the act has since grown old, and hearing Goodell booed after every pick has become tiresome.

That’s why the Cowboys are doing all they can to limit the booing from the fans at AT&T Stadium.

The team came up with a clever plan to cut down on the booing, which entails having former Cowboys greats up there with Goodell.

“Booed in the past when taking the stage, Goodell is expected to be flanked by some Cowboys greats — Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, as well as probable future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten,” according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Genius. This should actually help.