Freetail Brewing offers Kawhi Leonard free beer, pizza for life if he stays

Kawhi Leonard now has a very compelling reason to remain with the Spurs during the entirety of his NBA career.

It’s currently looking like Leonard is going to be moved over the summer, as the situation with him not playing has reached unexplainable levels. It sure looks like Leonard could be out there on the court playing, but chooses not to, whether he’s protecting himself from further injury or sending a message to the organization.

Enter Freetail Brewing — and the offer they recently presented Leonard.

The brewery submitted a proposal in an effort to get him to stay in San Antonio for the rest of his career. It entails him getting free beer and pizza for the rest of his life.

Given Leonard’s physique — we doubt he eats much of either, pizza and beer, that is. But maybe some of his family members can cash in.

If he stays, that is.