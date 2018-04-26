James Franklin finds player absent from class on surprise visit, it didn't go well

It’s no secret that Penn State head coach James Franklin is a disciplinarian, which was exemplified with a move he recently made.

Franklin casually elected to check in on some of his players, who were scheduled to be at class. He then called “attendance,” to see which of his guys were there.

Everyone was present and accounted for — sans edge rusher Micah Parsons, that is.

.@coachjfranklin makes a surprise guest appearance in #soc119 and calls his players to stand pic.twitter.com/32uxHjXMav — Tina Locurto (@tina_locurto) April 24, 2018

Parsons’ teammates Miles Sanders explained what may come of him after seeing what happened.

We envision plenty of laps for Parsons, unless he was sick or had a good excuse.