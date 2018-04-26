Jeff Green's laughable buzzer-beater was the worst shot of NBA Playoffs so far

Jeff Green hasn’t given the Cavs much of anything off the bench this series, with 21 points in five games thus far.

He did, however, provide fans with some entertainment during Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, although not in the manner he would have liked.

Green was given the opportunity to get Cavs fans at Quicken Loans Arena behind him, with the shot to drain a buzzer-beater and give his team the lead heading into the second quarter.

He did not. In fact, he didn’t even hit the basket, or come close to doing that. Check out this laughable attempt.

Jeff Green's attempt at a buzzer beater was not great pic.twitter.com/RRHklBSH3G — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 25, 2018

That’s just how the series has been for Green so far.