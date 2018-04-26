Josh Allen regrets vulgar tweets, admits family is 'hurting'

It’s still unclear exactly how Josh Allen’s vulgar tweets from several years ago were uncovered, being that he claims to have deleted them.

Yet somehow, on the day leading up to the NFL Draft, they surfaced, and some believed Allen’s draft stock took a hit as a result.

Here are a few of the tweets, which were posted when Allen was still in high school (via Yahoo Sports).

“@cheriishhh: i dont think you ni—s want a troubled son!”

“@J_Prodigy_5: @Alpha_Patlan (uhh) stay schemin … Ni—s Trying To Get At Me. doe.”

“Why are you so white? — If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!”

“*punches beaniboy f—–t in throat*”

Yikes, those aren’t a great look, but it is important to note that they were posted before Allen even began at Wyoming.

Allen sat down with ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Thursday, and admitted that he’s “in a panic” over the tweets, and that his “family is hurting.”

“If I could go back in time, I would never have done this in a heartbeat,” Allen said. “At the time, I obviously didn’t know how harmful it was and now has become.

“I hope you know and others know I’m not the type of person I was at 14 and 15 that I tweeted so recklessly. … I don’t want that to be the impression of who I am, because that is not me. I apologize for what I did.”

There are some conspiracy theories floating around that suggest an NFL team leaked the tweets, in hopes of Allen’s draft stock falling. We’ll soon see if that’s the case.