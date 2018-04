Lamar Jackson rocked a suit at the 2018 NFL Draft red carpet that few other could pull off.

Jackson rolled up to the red carpet with his mother, who was wearing a yellow dress, and he was decked out in a big way.

The dual-threat quarterback wore a custom green Gucci suit, with the white dress shirt underneath it sporting UFOs, hearts and eyes.

Lamar Jackson was on the red carpet like, "You got to Coooooooooordinate"… "BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG!" pic.twitter.com/hsg2gvnOAe — Mark Thomas (@MarkMark1142) April 26, 2018

Lamar seems to be enjoying the draft so far pic.twitter.com/REYndTQ7Yz — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) April 27, 2018

QB Lamar Jackson rocking “all @gucci” with UFO’s, hearts and eyes on his shirt. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6zUIoH6LSJ — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) April 26, 2018

What a looker.