MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 26/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

David Teymur (7-1) vs Don Madge (7-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Gleison Tibau (33-13) vs Desmond Green (20-7) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Johnny Eduardo (28-11) vs Nathaniel Wood (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Nik Lentz (28-8-2) vs Leonardo Santos (16-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Ricardo Lamas (18-6) vs Mirsad Bektic (12-1) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Clay Guida (34-17) vs Bobby Green (24-8-1) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs Tyson Pedro (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Jake Matthews (13-3) vs Shinsho Anzai (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Matt Schnell (10-4) vs Naoki Inoue (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Raphael Assuncao (26-5) vs Rob Font (15-3) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs Khalil Rountree (6-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Yancy Medeiros (15-5) vs Mike Perry (11-3) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Uriah Hall (13-8) vs Paulo Costa (11-0) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) vs Marc Diakiese (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd