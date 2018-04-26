Left Coast Sports

NFL Draft 2018: 70 Best Prospects from the West Coast

Who are the top NFL Draft prospects from the Pac-12, Mountain Western Conference, and other prominent football teams on the West Coast?

Here are the top players from Universities in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and the other schools that fans on the West Coast care and know about.

We did our best to rank them but the bottom is a little jumbled because it is impossible to catch consensus or film for ever single prospect. Plus, you’re really splitting hairs when you’re deciding between UDFAs and late draft picks.

Otherwise, I used a combination of my own scouting eyes and research to conduct this draft. I also deferred to Mat Miller’s position rankings and SB Nation’s top 200 if I wasn’t aware of a player.

Either way, this is a great way to track your favorite college team’s prospects as well as those rivals you couldn’t stand. Here’s the top 70 and congrats to all the kids on and not on this list. Many of them will begin their life long dreams this weekend.

1 Sam Darnold USC QB
2 Josh Rosen UCLA QB
3 Josh Allen Wyoming QB
4 Vita Vea Washington DL
5 Leighton Vander Esch Boise State LB
6 Isaiah Oliver Colorado CB
7 Kolton Miller UCLA OL
8 Ronald Jones USC RB
9 Justin Reid Stanford S
10 Tyrell Crosby Jr. Oregon OT
11 Harrison Phillips Stanford DL
12 Uchenna Nwosu, USC EDGE
13 Rasheem Green, USC DL
14 Austin Corbett OG Nevada OL
15 Rashaad Penny, San Diego State QB
16 Fred Warner, Brigham Young RB
17 Michael Gallup, Colorado State WR
18 Luke Falk, Washington State QB
19 Fred Warner, Brigham Young LB
20 Dante Pettis, Washington WR
21 Dalton Schultz, Stanford TE
22 Kylie Fitts, Utah EDGE
23 Royce Freeman, Oregon RB
24 Alex Cappa, Humboldt State OT
25 Kalen Ballage, Arizona State RB
26 Cedrick Wilson, Boise State WR
27 Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State EDGE
28 Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State WR
29 Cole Madison, G, Washington State OL
30 Dane Cruikshank, Arizona S
31 Skyler Phillips, Idaho State OL
32 JoJo Wicker, Arizona State DL
33 James Looney, California DL
34 Kameron Kelly, San Diego State S
35 Deontay Burnett, USC WR
36 Jaleel Wadood, UCLA CB
37 Taron Johnson, Weber State CB
38 Jordan Lasley, UCLA WR
39 Christian Sam, Arizona State LB
40 Lowell Lotulelei, Utah DL
41 Scott Quessenberry, UCLA OL
42 Nick Bawden, San Diego State FB
43 Keishawn Bierria, Washington LB
44 Kenny Young, UCLA LB
45 Azeem Victor, Washington LB
46 Frank Ginda, San Jose State LB
47 Bryce Bobo, Colorado WR
48 Darren Carrington, Oregon WR
49 Devonte Boyd, UNLV WR
50 Steven Mitchell, USC WR
51 David Wells, San Diego State TE
52 Andrew Vollert, Weber State TE
53 David Bright, Stanford OT
54 Salesi Uhatafe, Utah OL
55 Cody O’Connell, Washington State OL
56 Jacob Alsadek, Arizona OL
57 Sam Jones, Arizona State OL
58 Andre Chachere, San Jose State CB
59 Arrion Springs, Oregon CB
60 Dejon Allen, Hawaii OL
61 Coleman Shelton, Washington OL
62 Jake Bennett, Colorado State OL
63 Matt Dickerson, UCLA DL
64 Henry Mondeaux, Oregon DL
65 Filipo Mokofisi, Utah DL
66 Peter Kalambayi, Stanford EDGE
67 Chris Hawkins, USC S
68 Afolabi Laguda, Colorado S
69 Phillip Lindsay, Colorado RB
70 Lavon Coleman, Washington RB

*Kenneth Berry contributed to this list

Is there anyone that we missed? Is there anyone way too low or way too high? Let us know on Twitter.

