By: Pete D. Camarillo | April 26, 2018
Who are the top NFL Draft prospects from the Pac-12, Mountain Western Conference, and other prominent football teams on the West Coast?
Here are the top players from Universities in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and the other schools that fans on the West Coast care and know about.
We did our best to rank them but the bottom is a little jumbled because it is impossible to catch consensus or film for ever single prospect. Plus, you’re really splitting hairs when you’re deciding between UDFAs and late draft picks.
Otherwise, I used a combination of my own scouting eyes and research to conduct this draft. I also deferred to Mat Miller’s position rankings and SB Nation’s top 200 if I wasn’t aware of a player.
Either way, this is a great way to track your favorite college team’s prospects as well as those rivals you couldn’t stand. Here’s the top 70 and congrats to all the kids on and not on this list. Many of them will begin their life long dreams this weekend.
|1
|Sam Darnold USC
|QB
|2
|Josh Rosen UCLA
|QB
|3
|Josh Allen Wyoming
|QB
|4
|Vita Vea Washington
|DL
|5
|Leighton Vander Esch Boise State
|LB
|6
|Isaiah Oliver Colorado
|CB
|7
|Kolton Miller UCLA
|OL
|8
|Ronald Jones USC
|RB
|9
|Justin Reid Stanford
|S
|10
|Tyrell Crosby Jr. Oregon
|OT
|11
|Harrison Phillips Stanford
|DL
|12
|Uchenna Nwosu, USC
|EDGE
|13
|Rasheem Green, USC
|DL
|14
|Austin Corbett OG Nevada
|OL
|15
|Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
|QB
|16
|Fred Warner, Brigham Young
|RB
|17
|Michael Gallup, Colorado State
|WR
|18
|Luke Falk, Washington State
|QB
|19
|Fred Warner, Brigham Young
|LB
|20
|Dante Pettis, Washington
|WR
|21
|Dalton Schultz, Stanford
|TE
|22
|Kylie Fitts, Utah
|EDGE
|23
|Royce Freeman, Oregon
|RB
|24
|Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
|OT
|25
|Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
|RB
|26
|Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
|WR
|27
|Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State
|EDGE
|28
|Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
|WR
|29
|Cole Madison, G, Washington State
|OL
|30
|Dane Cruikshank, Arizona
|S
|31
|Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
|OL
|32
|JoJo Wicker, Arizona State
|DL
|33
|James Looney, California
|DL
|34
|Kameron Kelly, San Diego State
|S
|35
|Deontay Burnett, USC
|WR
|36
|Jaleel Wadood, UCLA
|CB
|37
|Taron Johnson, Weber State
|CB
|38
|Jordan Lasley, UCLA
|WR
|39
|Christian Sam, Arizona State
|LB
|40
|Lowell Lotulelei, Utah
|DL
|41
|Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
|OL
|42
|Nick Bawden, San Diego State
|FB
|43
|Keishawn Bierria, Washington
|LB
|44
|Kenny Young, UCLA
|LB
|45
|Azeem Victor, Washington
|LB
|46
|Frank Ginda, San Jose State
|LB
|47
|Bryce Bobo, Colorado
|WR
|48
|Darren Carrington, Oregon
|WR
|49
|Devonte Boyd, UNLV
|WR
|50
|Steven Mitchell, USC
|WR
|51
|David Wells, San Diego State
|TE
|52
|Andrew Vollert, Weber State
|TE
|53
|David Bright, Stanford
|OT
|54
|Salesi Uhatafe, Utah
|OL
|55
|Cody O’Connell, Washington State
|OL
|56
|Jacob Alsadek, Arizona
|OL
|57
|Sam Jones, Arizona State
|OL
|58
|Andre Chachere, San Jose State
|CB
|59
|Arrion Springs, Oregon
|CB
|60
|Dejon Allen, Hawaii
|OL
|61
|Coleman Shelton, Washington
|OL
|62
|Jake Bennett, Colorado State
|OL
|63
|Matt Dickerson, UCLA
|DL
|64
|Henry Mondeaux, Oregon
|DL
|65
|Filipo Mokofisi, Utah
|DL
|66
|Peter Kalambayi, Stanford
|EDGE
|67
|Chris Hawkins, USC
|S
|68
|Afolabi Laguda, Colorado
|S
|69
|Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
|RB
|70
|Lavon Coleman, Washington
|RB
*Kenneth Berry contributed to this list
Is there anyone that we missed? Is there anyone way too low or way too high? Let us know on Twitter.
